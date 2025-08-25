Local

Cobb County 911 operators get new wellness lounge to recharge on the job

By WSB Radio News Staff
Cobb Dept. of Emergency Communications builds new space for 911 operators to reset, recharge


COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County has opened a new wellness lounge designed to give 911 operators a quiet place to recharge during their demanding shifts.

The lounge is part of the county’s wellness initiative aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of emergency communications staff. It provides a peaceful, climate-controlled space with calming lighting, comfortable seating, and soothing décor a sharp contrast to the high-stress environment of the call center.

Desmond Harris with Cobb County Emergency Communications says employees are already embracing the new space.

“They love it. They enjoy having a space that’s away from the call center floor; so there’s no ringing phones, you don’t hear dispatchers yelling at each other, it is away from everything,” Harris said.

Harris added that the lounge is meant to give staff a place to step away and reset.

“We created the space for our team members to come up and kick their feet up on their 15-minute break or their hour lunch break; they can take a nap if they want to. It’s a very calming space, a carefully curated space that promotes mindfulness and wellness and relaxation,” he said.

Cobb County officials say the lounge is one step in creating a healthier and more supportive work environment for the county’s 911 operators, who work long hours fielding emergency calls and dispatching responders.

