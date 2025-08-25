Cobb County 911 operators get new wellness lounge to recharge on the job

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County has opened a new wellness lounge designed to give 911 operators a quiet place to recharge during their demanding shifts.

The lounge is part of the county’s wellness initiative aimed at supporting the mental health and well-being of emergency communications staff. It provides a peaceful, climate-controlled space with calming lighting, comfortable seating, and soothing décor a sharp contrast to the high-stress environment of the call center.

Desmond Harris with Cobb County Emergency Communications says employees are already embracing the new space.

“They love it. They enjoy having a space that’s away from the call center floor; so there’s no ringing phones, you don’t hear dispatchers yelling at each other, it is away from everything,” Harris said.

Harris added that the lounge is meant to give staff a place to step away and reset.

“We created the space for our team members to come up and kick their feet up on their 15-minute break or their hour lunch break; they can take a nap if they want to. It’s a very calming space, a carefully curated space that promotes mindfulness and wellness and relaxation,” he said.

Cobb County officials say the lounge is one step in creating a healthier and more supportive work environment for the county’s 911 operators, who work long hours fielding emergency calls and dispatching responders.

WSB’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story