Cobb 15-year-old who died days after being hit by car saves lives through organ donation

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Family members have identified a 15-year-old boy who died a week after he was hit by a car in Cobb County on his way to school.

The crash happened around 8:40 a.m. on Clay Road on March 20. Police said a 2021 Kia Rio, driven by Yenny Roque-Baza, 22, was traveling east and crossing Austell Road on a green light when a 15-year-old boy stepped directly in front of the Kia.

Braden Davis was taken to the hospital, where he died a week later on March 29.

Davis’ mother, Emily Little, wrote that Davis was able to save several people’s lives by donating his organs and tissue.

“The ripples of his good act will continue for many many years to come,” Little wrote. “Braden was such a fun-spirited and adventurous kid. Please keep him in your thoughts when you go on outdoor adventures this summer, and know that because of him others will adventure on.”

Davis leaves behind his parents, little brother and sister.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help them with expenses as they grieve the loss of their son.

The accident is still under investigation.

