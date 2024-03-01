Closing arguments today in fight to remove Fulton DA Fani Willis

A court hearing this afternoon could clear the way for a resolution to the sex scandal that’s overshadowed the Fulton County election interference case for the last two months.

Fulton Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is scheduled to hear closing arguments at 1 p.m. Friday on a motion to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from the case over trips she went on with one of her top deputies when they were in a romantic relationship.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and eight of his co-defendants have argued Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade improperly benefitted financially from the case. They have also insinuated the two perjured themselves under oath. The prosecutors confirmed that they were once in a romantic relationship but insisted they have done nothing wrong.

Defense attorneys and the DA’s office are expected to be given a set amount of time to summarize their final arguments, incorporating evidence from exhibits and testimony given during a multi-day evidentiary hearing last month.

