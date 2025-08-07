‘Clear the shelter’ pet adoption event scheduled in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — In an effort to help pets find new homes, a pet adoption and resource center in Forsyth County is scheduled to hold a “clear the shelter” event this weekend.

The “clear the shelter” event is scheduled Saturday, Aug. 9 from 10:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the Forsyth County Pet Adoption & Resource Center located on 4065 County Wy.

The Forsyth County Pet Adoption & Resource Center will waive all adoption fees.

“The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office will be there giving away free popcorn, free snow cones, and having a live DJ for families to jam out while checking out these adorable fur babies, looking for their fur-ever homes. Come out and find your perfect match,” said the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.