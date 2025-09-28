Clayton County voters to decide on property tax relief for seniors, disabled residents

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Residents in Clayton County will have the chance to vote this fall on a measure that could provide significant property tax relief for seniors, disabled veterans, and other residents facing financial burdens.

House Bill 870 will appear on the November 4 ballot, asking voters to approve a homestead exemption designed to ease property tax costs. If passed, the exemption would take effect on January 1, 2026, and remain in place through December 30, 2030.

To help voters better understand the proposal, Clayton County commissioners are hosting a series of in-person community meetings to explain the measure and answer questions. Upcoming meetings are scheduled for October 9, October 13, October 27, and November 1.

County officials say the sessions are aimed at informing and educating voters about the bill, which they describe as a much-needed form of relief for residents who have often carried heavy financial burdens.

For more information about House Bill 870 and the upcoming community meetings, residents can visit claytoncountyga.org.