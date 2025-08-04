Clayton County students return to school under new clear backpack policy

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — As classes resume today in Clayton County Public Schools, students are returning to campus with a significant change as clear backpacks are now required for all grade levels.

Under the new district wide policy, all students must carry clear bags, regardless of age or school. District officials say the move is part of an effort to enhance safety for both students and staff.

While the policy is designed to create a more secure learning environment, the district confirmed it will not provide clear bags, meaning families must purchase them on their own.

The new requirement is now in effect at all Clayton County schools as the district’s first day of the 2025–26 academic year begins.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story