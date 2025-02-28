Clayton County Police set to host free gun lockbox giveaway

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is getting ready to hold a free gun lockbox giveaway for Clayton County residents this weekend.

Police say the lockbox will help to keep your family safe. The giveaway is in collaboration with the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

“Securing your firearm at home is critical in keeping your family safe and preventing accidents. A locked gun box ensures that firearms are out of reach of children, unauthorized individuals, and anyone who should not have access,” Clayton County police said.

For those who are interested, the gun lockbox giveaway will be held at the Clayton County Police Headquarters located at 7911 North McDonough St. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Police said the lockbox giveaway is first come, first serve.



