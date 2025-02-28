Local

Clayton County Police set to host free gun lockbox giveaway

By Miles Montgomery
Washington County Gives Away Gun Lockboxes To Combat Rising Number Of Shootings SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 04: A gun lockbox sits on a table during a gun lockbox giveaway event on June 4, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The event, which took place on National Gun Violence Awareness Day, was organized by the King County Regional Peacekeepers Collective to combat rising gun violence in the area. (Photo by David Ryder/Getty Images) (David Ryder/Getty Images)
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is getting ready to hold a free gun lockbox giveaway for Clayton County residents this weekend.

Police say the lockbox will help to keep your family safe. The giveaway is in collaboration with the Clayton County District Attorney’s Office.

“Securing your firearm at home is critical in keeping your family safe and preventing accidents. A locked gun box ensures that firearms are out of reach of children, unauthorized individuals, and anyone who should not have access,” Clayton County police said.

For those who are interested, the gun lockbox giveaway will be held at the Clayton County Police Headquarters located at 7911 North McDonough St. from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Police said the lockbox giveaway is first come, first serve.


