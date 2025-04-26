Clayton County Police seek public’s help in locating murder suspect

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a murder suspect who has been avoiding capture.

Authorities say the case stems from a shooting that occurred on August 14, 2022, around 10:43 p.m. Officers responded to reports of gunfire at 5420 Riverdale Road in College Park, where they discovered five people had been shot. One of the victims, 19-year-old Kiyre Allen, was pronounced dead.

Over the course of a two-year investigation, detectives received multiple tips identifying Lathurston Hoffler, Marcus D. Brown, and Lamonta Thomas as suspects in the case, along with a fourth unidentified individual. In December 2024, investigators gathered enough evidence to obtain arrest warrants for Hoffler, Brown, and Thomas.

Hoffler and Thomas have since been taken into custody, but Marcus Brown remains at large.

The Clayton County Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Brown’s whereabouts to call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Atlanta by calling 404-577-8477 or texting “CSGA” to 738477. Officials are also seeking information about the unidentified fourth suspect.

Clayton County Police have released a photo of Marcus Brown and are asking the community to assist in bringing him to justice.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.