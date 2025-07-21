Local

Clayton County police searching for suspect after teen fatally shot while doing yard work

By WSB Radio News Staff
17-year-old shot in head dies in hospital, mother says
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed while performing yard work at a home in Clayton County.

The shooting happened on Villa Way, not far from Pointe South Middle School. Authorities say the teen was cleaning gutters at the residence when he was shot. He was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The teen, whose name has not yet been released, was well known in the neighborhood for offering yard work services.

Clayton County police have not released any information about a suspect or possible motive. The investigation remains active, and officials are urging anyone with information to come forward.

