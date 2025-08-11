Clayton County police searching for missing woman with medical conditions

JONESBORO, GA — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 54-year-old woman who requires medical care.

Natasha Bell was last seen Saturday in the 9100 block of Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro. She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with gold tips.

Police say she was wearing an orange shirt, black and orange leggings, and black shoes when she was last seen.

Anyone with information on Bell’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Clayton County Police Department.