Clayton County police ask for help finding two missing children

By Miles Montgomery
Clayton County police ask for help finding two missing children (Clayton County Police)
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating two missing children who were last seen on Friday evening.

Officers responded to the area of Knotty Pine Place and Thorne Ridge Trail to a report that 12-year-old Peyton Christopher had left her home around 5:45 p.m. carrying her two-year-old brother, Jamare Berry.

Christopher is described as 5’6”, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, shorts, and brown shoes.

Berry has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing gray pajamas with no shoes, police say. The direction in which the children were traveling is unknown.

Authorities urge anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550 or call 911.

