Clayton County Official pushes for more funding to combat senior loneliness

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Tori Strawter-Tanks, Director of Clayton County Senior Services, testified before the U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging in Washington, D.C., emphasizing the urgent need to address senior loneliness.

A recent study from the National Poll on Healthy Aging reveals that one-third of Americans between the ages of 50 and 80 experience loneliness and social isolation. Strawter-Tanks believes these numbers would be even higher if not for the federal funding supporting senior centers.

“If we are really serious about combating senior isolation, we must expand funding for senior centers and other aging services,” she stated during her testimony.

Strawter-Tanks is urging lawmakers to allocate additional federal resources to help older Americans remain socially engaged. She emphasized that many senior center residents continue to struggle with loneliness, underscoring the critical role that community programs and support services play in improving their well-being.

With the aging population growing, the call for increased funding aims to enhance programs that foster social connections, mental health support, and community engagement for seniors nationwide.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story