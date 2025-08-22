Local

Clayton County officer under review after shooting and killing a dog

By WSB Radio News Staff
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County police officer is under investigation after shooting and killing a dog that officers say was threatening a child in Jonesboro.

Police say the incident happened on Millstone Drive on August 14, where the dog was reported to be acting aggressively toward a child. According to investigators, the officer tried several non-lethal methods to subdue the animal, but when those efforts failed, he said he had no choice but to fire his weapon.

The child and officers were not hurt. Police say a departmental review of the shooting is underway, calling the investigation standard procedure.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story

