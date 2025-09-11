Clayton County officer helps deliver baby along Highway 138

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A Clayton County police sergeant is being credited with saving the life of a newborn after assisting a woman in labor along a busy roadway Wednesday morning.

Police say Sgt. Sutton was driving to work when she spotted a woman in active labor on the side of Highway 138 near the I-675 interchange. She pulled over to help and quickly realized she would need to deliver the baby.

When the child was born, complications arose, the newborn was not breathing. Sgt. Sutton acted quickly, clearing the baby’s airway and removing an umbilical cord that was wrapped around the child’s neck. Moments later, the baby began to breathe on its own.

Both mother and child were taken by EMS to Piedmont Henry Hospital, where they are recovering.

