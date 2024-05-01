Clayton County now investigating 23-year-old mom’s disappearance as a homicide

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County family is pleading for answers after their loved one disappeared.

Investigators now believe Briana Winston, who went missing in March, was the victim of a homicide. Her boyfriend and his wife are now considered persons of interest in the case.

It’s been six and a half weeks since Briana Winston was last seen.

“I’ve had many sleepless nights,” said Winston’s cousin Jasmine Walker.

For weeks, Winston’s family has said something was wrong. It was unlike the 23-year-old mom to disappear and leave her four-year-old behind.

“Just by her leaving her baby, that’s odd, it’s out of the ordinary,” said Walker.

Now, investigators say they, too, believe something evil happened to Winston. They said the circumstances are “exceptionally suspicious” and they believe that she was “the victim of a crime that left her incapacitated in some way.” Investigators added that “all points of evidence indicate that she is deceased.”

They’re now investigating her case as a homicide.

The persons of interest are Briana’s boyfriend and the father of her child, Michale Edwards, and his wife of just a few months, Brienna Phillips-Edwards. Michale is currently in jail for aggravated stalking charges. His wife, Brienna, was charged last week with making false statements.

“I want to know what the false statements came from,” said Walker. “We didn’t know that he was married and by him having a wife, we were wondering why he is still after my cousin.”

As detectives continue to work the case, they say they’re looking for remains.

Winston’s family is also pleading for answers: “I just wonder where could she be, if she is dead where’s her body?”

They also want answers for the four-year-old girl, who’s now missing her mother. “She’s been missing her,” loved ones said.

Michale Edwards’ mother currently has custody of the little girl.

©2024 Cox Media Group