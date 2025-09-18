Clayton marching band receives $25,000 donation for upcoming trip to Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The Clayton County Public Schools Foundation is donating $25,000 to help the Mt. Zion High School marching band and chorus travel to Hawaii this December to perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.

This will cover travel, uniforms and instruments.

About $30,000 is still needed to meet the full fundraising goal. Those who are interested in helping the students can attend upcoming fundraisers, sponsor a student’s travel costs, and donate to the Mt. Zion High Fine Arts Department.

“This donation from the CCPS Foundation is an incredible blessing for our program,” Band Director Terrell Mitchell said. “The support of our district and community is what makes dreams like this achievable.”

Many of the students will be traveling outside of Georgia for the first time.

“The CCPS Foundation’s generosity reflects the heart of our community and our shared commitment to student success,” said Dr. Anthony W. Smith, CCPS Superintendent/CEO of Schools. “Opportunities like the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade broaden our students’ horizons and create memories that will inspire them for a lifetime.”