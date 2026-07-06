Clayton County man accused of raping young girl sentenced to prison

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — A 41-year-old Clayton County man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being accused raping and molesting a young girl.

Clayton County District Attorney Tasha Mosley said the survivor testified in court about what Octavious Ellis allegedly did to her after someone she trusted harmed her.

But the even more damaging evidence was his messages to her on Instagram, officials said.

Mosley described the messages as painful to read.

“What it was was explicit communication, talking about what he did to the minor,” Mosley said.

Ellis was ordered to serve all 35 years in prison.