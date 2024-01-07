Clayton County inmate brutally beats cellmate to death; sheriff blames overcrowding at jail

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County Jail inmate is facing new charges after officials say he brutally beat his cellmate to death.

Clayton County sheriff officials said on Thursday Clayton County Jail inmate Abdul Woodard was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and simple battery in the death of Jonathan Pettigrew.

Woodward was initially booked into jail after being arrested at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on two counts of baggage removal.

According to the investigation, Woodward was sleeping in the jail’s day room, awaiting a cell location. He was then moved into a cell with two other inmates, forcing him to sleep on the floor due to overcrowding.

Authorities said the cell door closed, and when it opened again, officials discovered Woodward had murdered one of his roommates. Officials did not provide additional details surrounding Pettigrew’s murder.

According to the sheriff’s office, the jail has a capacity of 1,536 beds, enough to fit two inmates in a cell. Due to the jail having 1900 inmates, officials have begun to place inmates on the floor to hold three inmates in one cell.

“When one inmate uses the toilet and the other inmate’s head is down by the toilet, you will have fights, and when you are in a room where everything in the room is steel, metal, or concrete, it becomes a deadly cage match,” officials said.

Sheriff Levon Allen asked the Clayton County Board of Commissioners to consider providing an additional $6.5 million to expand the jail’s capacity and properly classify inmates.

“I’m 99% sure none of the elected officials in the county go home and sleep on a cold concrete floor, so don’t make the inmates in the jail do it,” Allen said. “Remember, one day, it could be a loved one of yours. Just do the right thing.”

