Clayton County dog owner cited after pit bull attack on 75-year-old man

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County Animal Control has cited a dog owner after two pit bulls attacked a 75-year-old man in the Lake Forest subdivision. The dogs will be quarantined for 10 days.

The victim, Paul Jordan, spoke about his injuries.

“The owner came out and called them off,” Jordan said. “I ended up getting six stitches in my ear, and I have bruises on my cheek, some bruises on my back and two elbows.”

Although the neighborhood already has a leash law, residents are pushing for stricter bylaws, including limits on the number of dogs allowed per home.