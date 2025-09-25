Local

Clayton County dog owner cited after pit bull attack on 75-year-old man

By WSB Radio News Staff
74-year-old man recovering after dog attack in Jonesboro neighborhood Paul Jordan said he was on his usual stroll Sunday afternoon when the dogs came at him.
By WSB Radio News Staff

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — Clayton County Animal Control has cited a dog owner after two pit bulls attacked a 75-year-old man in the Lake Forest subdivision. The dogs will be quarantined for 10 days.

The victim, Paul Jordan, spoke about his injuries.

“The owner came out and called them off,” Jordan said. “I ended up getting six stitches in my ear, and I have bruises on my cheek, some bruises on my back and two elbows.”

Although the neighborhood already has a leash law, residents are pushing for stricter bylaws, including limits on the number of dogs allowed per home.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!