Clayton County daycare worker charged in toddler injury

COLLEGE PARK, GA — A former daycare worker in Clayton County is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking a toddler’s leg while the child was in her care at a local childcare center.

Bionca Page, who was employed at Arrow Christian Academy in College Park, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children. The incident came to light after the child’s mother, China Drummond, noticed something was wrong when she picked up her daughter from the daycare.

“Watching my daughter walk, then trying to limp—I had no idea what happened. I thought she fell when I first saw her,” Drummond told reporters.

Drummond says she questioned the staff, but initially, no one could explain her daughter’s injuries. After demanding to review surveillance footage, she was shown a video that allegedly captured Page pushing the child into a table.

“She was in pain. Nobody rendered her aid for hours,” Drummond said. “She had to stay in the classroom with the monster for hours with nobody, no help, nothing.”

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Page was arrested on March 14 following an investigation that concluded she had used excessive force while handling the child, resulting in significant injuries.

Arrow Christian Academy has not yet released a public statement regarding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story