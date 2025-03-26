Local

Clayton County daycare worker charged in toddler injury

By WSB Radio News Staff
Arrow Christian Academy at College Park
By WSB Radio News Staff

COLLEGE PARK, GA — A former daycare worker in Clayton County is facing serious charges after allegedly breaking a toddler’s leg while the child was in her care at a local childcare center.

Bionca Page, who was employed at Arrow Christian Academy in College Park, has been arrested and charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children. The incident came to light after the child’s mother, China Drummond, noticed something was wrong when she picked up her daughter from the daycare.

“Watching my daughter walk, then trying to limp—I had no idea what happened. I thought she fell when I first saw her,” Drummond told reporters.

Drummond says she questioned the staff, but initially, no one could explain her daughter’s injuries. After demanding to review surveillance footage, she was shown a video that allegedly captured Page pushing the child into a table.

“She was in pain. Nobody rendered her aid for hours,” Drummond said. “She had to stay in the classroom with the monster for hours with nobody, no help, nothing.”

According to the Clayton County Police Department, Page was arrested on March 14 following an investigation that concluded she had used excessive force while handling the child, resulting in significant injuries.

Arrow Christian Academy has not yet released a public statement regarding the incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!