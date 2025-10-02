Clayton County begins process to rewrite zoning ordinance

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — For the first time since 2008, Clayton County officials are considering a rewrite of the county’s zoning ordinance.

Community Development Director Patrick Ejike said the goal is to strike a balance between improving quality of life for residents and making it easier for businesses to operate. “Make it easy to read for our business community, our citizens, whoever wants to do business in Clayton County,” Ejike said.

He added that the process is an opportunity “to reshape our county and provide balanced housing, and increase economic development opportunities.”

The first public meeting on the zoning ordinance is set for Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the J. Charley Griswell Senior Center on Highway 138 in Jonesboro. Three additional meetings are planned later this fall.