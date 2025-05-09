Clayton Co. correctional officer charged after being accused of hitting, tasing inmate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County correctional officer was fired and arrested after being accused of attacking an inmate at the Clayton County jail.

Clayton County Sheriff Levon Allen said officer Darius Roberts and an inmate were involved in an argument.

The argument escalated after Allen says Roberts repeatedly punched the inmate, slammed him to the ground and tased him.

Officials add that several employees had to restrain Roberts.

He faces battery, simple assault and violation of oath of office charges.