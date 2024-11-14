Clark Atlanta University senior making her mark, living her dreams during Go Dark program

ATLANTA — Clark Atlanta University senior Ja’Mese Jones is stepping into her purpose and closer to her dreams during her internship at cohort 4 of Atlanta-based music internship pipeline program Go Dark.

The Detroit native has always been passionate about music, and she always knew she wanted to make her a major impact on others. Jones took a giant leap of faith and transferred to Clark Atlanta University in 2021.

“I didn’t come to Clark Atlanta University until 2021 because of COVID-19,” she says. “I went to Michigan State during my first year of college. My grandfather had colon cancer and I stayed home with him leading up to his last days and then with COVID-19, it was a lot.”

She says before her grandfather passed away in October 2020, he told her that she “really needed to go to Atlanta.

“At first, I was so nervous. It wasn’t something I thought that I would ever do. I got out of my comfort zone,” she said. “My whole family was really supportive.”

When Jones moved to Atlanta, she found a good group of friends and was instantly inspired by the examples of Black excellence around her.

“What I love about Atlanta the most is the fast pace,” she said. “Being in a city filled with Black excellence from all the HBCUs down here, to people owning their own businesses that’s very inspiring and motivating for me.”

Jones joined the WSTU radio station as a station manager during her sophomore year.

“We ended up finding out the WSTU radio station was having an informational. We didn’t realize it at the time, but we were ultimately networking and building relationships,” Jones says.

During their junior year, Jones and Jordyn were named the president, and vice president at the WSTU radio station respectively.

“We didn’t even realize we were building these connections and networking with people by being ourselves,” she said. “The transition at first was very scary, but ultimately, it ended up being one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.”

What Jones learned the most from working at WSTU Radio is knowing how and when to pivot.

“A lot of times, when you have these big ideas or big goals you want to accomplish, there are times when people who don’t necessarily agree with those ideas,” she said. “Being able to pivot and ultimately helping someone else is always something that I cherished during my time at the station. “I wanted to shout out Chlon Henry, Troy Marshall, and Rodney Hughes (DJ A-Rod). They helped guide and shape me to thinking outside of the box.”

After her junior year, Jones decided to take a step back with the station because she “knew something bigger was coming.” That’s when her ideas started flowing.

“I thought that the radio station needed to be taken up a notch. There was so much we could be doing,” she said. “During that time, we had multiple labels from the industry and music executives. We had our own artist showcase and we had labels Quality Control, Atlantic, Think It’s a Game show up.”

Jones helped 30 people get an internship based off of the success of an industry panel.

“I started my music internship with “Think It’s A Game.” That’s when I was like, ‘Wow, I really can do this music industry.’ I never really knew anything specific on what I wanted to do. Ultimately, I came to the conclusion that I wanted my own label eventually. That came in working every part of the Think It’s a Game label and learning there.”

During summer 2024, Jones earned valuable experience on tour with hip-hop artist Kash Doll.

Jones fondly recalled how she joined the Go Dark program. Go Dark focuses on providing students with the knowledge, support, skill sets and resources that they need to thrive in the music and entertainment business.

Photo of Ja'Mese Jones and Go Dark program members. (Zamoi Murrell)

Jones says Go Dark held an event at Morehouse College during the spring semester, and told her that applications to the program were open. Jones says she knew people who previously joined the program and was familiar with what they did.

After applying in June, Jones had an interview in August before joining Cohort 4 of Go Dark in September.

Jones says being a part of Go Dark, and her internship with Nyla Symone are a “blessing.”

“I love working and building relationships with these people in a short period of time. It feels like a family. Its working with people who want to put in the work. That’s what I love about Go Dark. I’m very thankful for Cortez, Kyle and Imani allowing me to be a part of the program. I love it.”

Jones also moderated the Perfect 4 Mula Summit at Culture Lab in Atlanta on Saturday, and said she believes it is the beginning of something special.

Perfect 4 Mula Summit Panelists: Ja’Mese Jones, Johannes Escobar, Cortez Bryant, Marina Skye and Troy Carter Jr. (Zamoi Murrell)

“Moderating was really fun,” she said emphatically. “The energy was really good. The questions that were being asked hit on target with what needed to be said for everyone in the room. I had a great time. The panelists did phenomenal.”

Jones says her family is what inspires her the most.

“Ultimately, what inspires me is my family,” she said. “I speak very highly of my family. My parents, my brothers, my cousins, my aunt, my grandma. Those are the people who keep me well rounded.”

Jones says her father had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor a few weeks ago, however, he is “doing well” in his recovery.

“Specifically, my dad is my start,” she added. “Without him, I don’t think I would be doing this.”

Jones’ main passion is using her many gifts to help artists and individuals who want to grow in the music and entertainment industry.

“I know a lot of times, especially with social media, people see the outside of what’s going on but not necessarily the inside,” she continued. “Podcasting has always been something I wanted to start up.”

Jones says she also loves working in the Culture Lab in Atlanta.

“Culture lab is a vibe. Its always good energy, good vibes, and I know I’m going to always get some good gems. I love it there,” she said.

While Jones understands there are many ups and downs in the music and entertainment industry, she adds, “the end goal and result of accomplishing something, gaining connections, is something that I’m very passionate about in the industry.”

“Everyone in this cohort are going to be big and nobody can tell me different. Everyone in this cohort is going to be successful in any and everything that they want to do. I will always be there to support them through that,” she said.

Jones offered inspiration to anybody chasing their dreams.

“God put you in certain rooms for a reason,” she said. “Learn how to work the room. A lot of times people feel discouraged or scared, ultimately learn how to work the room. Be yourself. Your health is your wealth. If you’re not right then you can’t do anything else right. Take everything one step at a time. Learn to pay it forward with anything that you do.”