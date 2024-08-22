Clark Atlanta sets record for student applications with over 45,000 applications

ATLANTA — On the first day of classes at Clark Atlanta University, the largest entry class in the school’s history really had to earn its way in.

“To see 46,000 applications for essentially 1,200 seats is nothing less than phenomenal,” said University President Dr. George French.

French says it’s far and away a Clark Atlanta record.

The number of applications received this year was even more than the University of Georgia.

“Clark Atlanta is on the rise. It continues to grow,” said CAU Athletic Director Dr. Jerel Drew.

He can’t wait for the freshmen to see the new red football field at Panther Stadium, courtesy of the Arthur Blank Family Foundation.

French says while the school may have had some ups and downs back in the day, it’s a new day.

He says CAU is one of just eleven HBCUs with an endowment of over $100 million, and enrollment is now up to 4,200.

“The average GPA of incoming students is 3.71. Five years ago it was 2.8. The brand is strong. Our retention and graduation rates are increasing. That’s what these numbers are indicators of,” French said.



