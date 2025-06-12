City of Roswell puts new restrictions on short-term vacation rentals

ROSWELL, GA — Roswell has tightened restrictions on short term rentals. The city council voted unanimously Thursday in favor of the restrictions.

Starting January 1st, properties on sites like Airbnb and Vrbo must undergo routine safety inspections, similar to commercial buildings.

Property owners will also have to register with the business registration office. Roswell Councilwoman Sarah Beeson says it’s all about making sure visitors are safe.

“We’re not trying to get rid of short-term rentals in Roswell. To give you an example of surrounding cities, Alpharetta right now is actually capping their short-term rentals.”

Those operating a short-term rental will be required to have 24/7 impact with the police department for any complaints or emergencies.

“We are limited on our hotel supply,” Beeson said. “…these short-term rentals are one of the few ways that we have that allow people to enjoy the City of Roswell who don’t live here as a tourist.