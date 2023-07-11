City of Milton takes first steps to crack down on speeding

It’s a start in Milton - cracking-down on speeding in certain parts of the city.

On Monday night, the Milton City Council revised an ordinance that reduces speed limits on sections of three roads:

= Bethany Way - lowering the speed limit (from 45 mph) to 40 mph.

= Freemanville Road - (between the southern City limits and Providence Road): lowering the speed limit (from 40) to 35 mph.

= Providence Road - (between Freemanville Road and the southern City limits): lowering the speed limit (from 45) to 40 mph.

On a section of Mayfield Road (from Birmingham Highway to Charlotte Drive/Heritage Walk): removing this segment from the radar permit road list and lowering the speed limit for this new Milton-specific speed zone (from 35) to 25 mph.

Changes go into effect in roughly a month’s time, after GDOT and the state give official sign off.

During Milton’s council meeting, several members made the point to say more needs to be done to cut down on speeding, including suggestions of adding more police presence on certain roads.

“There are some roadways where we would like to try some additional measures,” said public works director Sara Leaders.

Milton is in the midst of executing a Local Road Safety Plan where it hopes to chart out “initiatives and strategies to make Milton’s roadways safer for drivers, pedestrians, equestrians, and bicyclists.”













Consideration of an Ordinance of the City of Milton, Georgia to Revise and Update Speed Zones and Regulations Regarding Vehicular Speeds within the City Limits and to Provide for Enforcement of Those Regulations.





