The city of Milton moves to lower speed limits on major roads and school zones

MILTON, GA — The city of Milton is taking steps to slow down drivers on several of its busiest roads.

The City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution lowering speed limits by five miles per hour on stretches of Bethany Bend, New Providence Road, and Thompson Road. The speed limits there would drop from 45 mph to 40 mph. In addition, two school zones in Milton would see limits reduced to 30 mph.

Public Works Director Sara Leaders said multiple factors were considered in the decision, including pedestrian and cyclist activity, limited sight distance, and the number of driveways along the roads. “These are existing 45 miles an hour roads, and the proposed speed limit that we’re recommending is 40 miles an hour,” she explained.

Leaders noted the plan is now headed to the Georgia Department of Transportation for review and approval. “We believe we have good supporting documents for all of these, but it’s up to them ultimately, to those two agencies, to review and approve,” she said.

She added that the change reflects Milton’s broader goals for traffic safety. “It really came out of the strategic plan goal that talked about having our transportation infrastructure allow for calm, safe, and efficient movement of people throughout the city,” Leaders said.

If approved, Milton would join other metro Atlanta cities in taking aim at speeders by lowering limits on key roads and around schools.

WSB’s Steve Summers contributed to this story