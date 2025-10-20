City in metro Atlanta to receive $111K in federal funding to improve dangerous driving

SOUTH FULTON, GA — A city in the metro Atlanta is set to receive a new fund to help target and improve dangerous driving.

The city of South Fulton will receive $111,000 in federal funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to support efforts that are aimed at making city streets safety.

Interim Public Safety Director Cedric Alexander says the funding will significantly enhance the enforcement capabilities and allow an expansion that targets operations to keep dangerous driving off streets.

“The grant, effective through September 30, 2026, is 100% reimbursable and will directly fund efforts aimed at making city streets safer for all residents,” according to South Fulton officials. “The funding will bolster the city’s Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic (H.E.A.T.) initiatives and other high-impact programs focused on reducing dangerous driving behavior and improving roadway safety.”