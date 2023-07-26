City manager speaks as metro police department continues to dwindle in numbers

CLARKSTON, Ga. — For the first time, we are hearing from the Clarkston city manager that officers are blaming for creating a toxic work environment. The city is down to just nine police officers, which is 43% of its usual force.

The meeting at Clarkston City Hall was a work session to discuss possible pay raises for police officers, but many residents stepped to the microphone to let city leaders know that increasing pay will not be enough.

“I don’t care how much money you pay me, I won’t work for this city until you change the real problem,” said Andrew Stanley.

“Getting a city manager who will not create such a toxic work environment,” is how another resident said the city will retain officers.

City Manager Shawanna Qawiy insisted she is not the problem.

“Oh I have great interaction right now with the police department,” said Qawiy. “The ones who make the hard decisions are the first ones to get looked at.”

The Clarkston police force is down to nine officers from its usual 21.

While some say it’s because of the low pay, others said it’s because of the city manager who has been at odds with the police chief.

In the spring, the chief was suspended without pay for insubordination. The chief then filed an EEOC complaint claiming racism.

A new Director of Police Services John Pearson was later brought in. Qawiy insists the chief wasn’t demoted.

“He’s not a new leader, he’s actually working with the police chief,” said Qawiy. “They’re equal. There’s no demotions, there’s no salary deductions.”

Qawiy is convinced she’s not the problem.

“We want them to come here and be in a satisfying and nurturing environment,” she said.

