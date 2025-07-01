City of Dunwoody grants 4.9% pay raise to all employees, including police department

DUNWOODY, GA — All City of Dunwoody employees, including police officers, are receiving a 4.9% pay raise starting today, part of the city’s effort to retain current staff and attract new talent.

Police Sergeant Michael Cheek called the raise a meaningful investment in the city’s workforce. “The city really wants to invest in its employees, and that raise is one way of doing it along with the other benefits,” Cheek said.

In addition to the raise, city employees benefit from a robust package that includes a take-home vehicle program for officers, a housing stipend for those living within city limits, and family medical coverage.

“It’s also a good attraction to the city as well. The city has a fantastic benefit package,” Cheek added.

He noted that the Dunwoody Police Department has already begun to see new interest from applicants. “I do hope and anticipate we’ll probably see an uptick, especially once the pay raises kick in and the pay scale increases,” he said.

WSB’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story