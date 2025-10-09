Local

City of Douglasville buys 115 acres to build police driver training facility

By WSB Radio News Staff
Douglasville Police Department
DOUGLASVILLE, GA — The City of Douglasville is moving forward with plans to build a new police driver training facility after purchasing more than 100 acres of land.

Douglasville officials say they acquired 115 acres off Wortham Road near Cedar Mountain Farms for $2.7 million.

“We’re excited about this facility,” the Douglasville City Council said in a statement. “It is going to help our police department in training and driving, so we’re very happy this is moving forward.”

The Douglasville City Council voted unanimously to approve the purchase.

There is no word on when officials will break ground to build the facility.

