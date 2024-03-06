City of Decatur approves slight increase for trash pickup

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Decatur residents will soon pay slightly more for trash pickup.

On Monday, the city commission approved a $5 increase, from $305 to $310 for the single-family residential trash pickup fee.

The city said it needs to cover increased costs for fuel, vehicle parts, and supplies.

The price of “pay as you throw” bags is not changing.

“This fee should fully cover the cost of providing the residential sanitation and recycling services. Current trends continue to show a rise in the cost of consumables needed in providing solid waste services, such as the price of fuel, vehicle parts, and supplies,” Assistant Public Works Director Sean Woodson said. “The city of Decatur single family recycling program will continue to be collected by the Sanitation Division of the Public Works Department. The recommended fee accounts for the collection of comingled materials and a separated collection for glass.”

The price of the pay-as-you-throw bags will stay the same at $1.40 for the 33-gallon blue bag; 70 cents for the 5-gallon yellow bag and 40 cents for the eight-gallon green bag.”

The city’s recycling program accepts cardboard, paper, plastic bottles and jugs.

Metal and glass are collected separately.

Items such as furniture and appliances are accepted free of charge on collection day.