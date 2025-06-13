City of Clarkston proposes property tax increase of 41.23%

CLARKSTON, GA — A huge tax increase is being proposed for the city of Clarkston.

A series of public hearings are being set in late June to discuss the 41.23% property tax increase that is being recommended by the city.

Clarkston City Manager ChaQuias Miller Thornton says the increase won’t likely be that high.

“In the period between publication of the tentatively adopted rate and final rate adoption, the City Council has charged my office with further analysis of the digest, review of budget projections, and identification of potential budget amendments in hopes of narrowing the gap between the 13.664 rollback rate and the tentatively adopted rate of 19.298,” she said.

Three public hearings are scheduled over the next week two weeks to discuss the increase. The first two hearings take place on June 18, one at 10 a.m. and one at 6:30 pm at Clarkston city hall.

The third and final hearing will be the following week on June 26 at 6 p.m.