City of Atlanta officials give update on efforts to upgrade city’s aging water infrastructure

ATLANTA, GA — Nearly a year after Atlanta’s major water crisis, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and other city officials gave an update Tuesday afternoon on efforts to upgrade the city’s aging water infrastructure.

The city of Atlanta announced that it will move ahead with plans for an “across the board” water infrastructure upgrade. The 20-year, multi-billion dollar plan would see miles of underground pipes replaced, along with upgrades to the city’s water facilities.

The announcement was held at the pumping station named for former Mayor Shirley Franklin.

Atlanta’s Chief Strategy Officer Peter Aman says the city has also established an advisory group for the project, chaired by former Mayor Shirley Franklin. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will also help with the project.

Gregory Eyerly will take over as Commissioner of Atlanta Watershed next month and says he believes Atlanta can be a leader in water infrastructure.

Water main breaks are a frequent problem across the city, as many of the system’s pipes are more than 100 years old.

Last summer’s series of water main breaks left thousands of residents and businesses without water for days.