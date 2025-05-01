City of Atlanta launches $10M tax relief program to help legacy residents pay property taxes

ATLANTA — Applications are open for the launch of a tax relief program to help legacy Atlanta residents who are seniors and homeowners pay their property taxes.

The City of Atlanta and Invest Atlanta have partnered for the program that will allocate $10 million for the next 20 years help longtime residents pay their property taxes.

According to Invest Atlanta president Dr. Eloisa Klementich, the program will cover any increases in taxes to the base amount for those qualifying applicants.

Anyone who qualifies has until May 31 to apply.

To qualify for the Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund program, applicants must:

Be a city of Atlanta resident since 2015 (priority for homeowners of 15+ years);

Be aged 60 or older;

Have proof of ownership;

Have a household income of 60 percent AMI or below;

Be actively enrolled in qualifying homestead exemption programs; and

Have no negative encumbrances attached to the property.

The program expects to help around 245 new applicants in 2025.

The Anti-Displacement Tax Relief Fund program application period runs from May 1 – 31, 2025. For more information on the or to receive in-person application assistance visit, Senior Tax Relief Program or call 855-582-3973.