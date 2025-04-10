City of Atlanta employees begin return to office under new hybrid work policy

ATLANTA — Atlanta City Hall is welcoming more employees back as a new hybrid work policy takes effect today.

Issued by Mayor Andre Dickens, the policy requires City of Atlanta employees to work in the office at least three days a week. The remaining workdays may be remote, depending on the specific department and job role.

While the return to office order marks a significant shift for many staff members who have worked remotely or on hybrid schedules since the COVID-19 pandemic began five years ago, it does not apply universally. Employees in certain departments, such as ATL 311, will continue working fully remote.

City workers were notified of the new requirements last month, allowing time for planning and adjustments. The local order follows a similar federal return to office directive announced earlier this year under the Trump administration.

Officials say the policy is meant to increase in-person work while allowing flexibility based on job duties.