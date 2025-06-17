Local

City of Atlanta approves proposed skybridge at Georgia State Capitol complex

The state wants to build a skybridge at Capitol complex Source: The Georgia Building Authority
ATLANTA, GA — The Atlanta City Council has approved a state plan to build a $10M skybridge between the State Capitol and a new legislative office building that’s under construction.

It comes after the Transportation Committee hit pause on the plan last week.

Atlanta Preservation Center Executive Director David Mitchell opposed the plan and tells WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien that he would have preferred a different outcome and wished he had greater input and opportunity to discuss the plan.

The skybridge over Martin Luther King Jr. Drive is part of a nearly $400M overhaul of the Capitol complex.

