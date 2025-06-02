Local

City of Atlanta approves $3B budget, largest in city’s history

ATLANTA, GA — With a unanimous vote, the Atlanta city council approves a $3B budget for fiscal year ’26.

It’s the largest in city history.

The FY ’26 budget includes $975M in the general fund.

It goes into effect July 1.

It’s also the first time in Atlanta history the budget has passed on the consent agenda, meaning without any debate or amendments, indicating everything was agreed to in the committees beforehand.

“This is a vote of confidence for Atlanta’s future.” Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said.

