City of Atlanta amnesty program launched for traffic-related offenses

Fulton County Courthouse (WSBTV.com News Staff)
By Miles Montgomery

ATLANTA — A new program has been launched in Atlanta that will benefit people who fail to appear on their scheduled court date for traffic violations.

The municipal court of Atlanta has launched a city amnesty program only for traffic-related offenses.

The court will have special hearing sessions and calendars for these cases to be heard, Atlanta officials say.

Officials say individuals who failed to appear for their scheduled court date for traffic violations are qualified and only failure-to-appear (FTA) arrest warrants related to traffic offenses will be waived.

The program begins Monday and will run until April 21.


