Church vandalized with anti-LGBTQ graffiti twice this week

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a church was vandalized with anti-LGBTQ graffiti.

Authorities say someone defaced the sign at The Church at Ponce and Highland in Northeast Atlanta this past weekend and again on Monday.

The church’s Pride flags were also removed and tossed into a garbage can.

Neighbors say it’s disappointing.

“Well, I just think it’s awful. There’s too much of this hateful stuff going on right now,” Robin Bostick said.

Church officials say they’ve contacted investigators at least four times in the last two months over vandalism that appears to target the church’s welcoming stance to the LGBTQ community.

Investigators are not sure if the same people are returning or if they are separate incidents.

Police say patrols have increased around the church and the Atlanta Police Homeland Security Unit is investigating due to the biased nature of the crimes.

©2023 Cox Media Group