Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta named one of the best pediatric hospitals in the Southeast

By Ashley Simmons
Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
ATLANTA — U.S. News and World Report has released its annual list of the best children’s hospitals in the country, and Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta is among the top in the Southeast.

The hospital shares the regional title with Duke Children’s Hospital and Health in Durham, North Carolina, and Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

While Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta did not rank among the top five hospitals for pediatric cancer, a category led by Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, it was recognized for its overall excellence in pediatric care.

Now in its 19th year, the U.S. News and World Report rankings highlight 86 pediatric hospitals nationwide, rating them by specialty and location.

Rankings are based on factors such as clinical outcomes, compliance with best practices, and the level and quality of resources directly related to patient care.

WSB’s Sabrina Cupit contributed to this story

