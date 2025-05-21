Child left unattended on hot school bus outside Decatur daycare, investigation underway

DEACTUR, GA — Decatur police are investigating an incident involving a child left unattended on a school bus parked outside a local daycare earlier this week.

The child was left alone outside SoulShine Decatur Pre-School on West Howard Avenue. While it’s unclear how long the child was on the bus, investigators say the child eventually got off the vehicle independently and located an adult. At the time of the incident, temperatures were in the upper 80s.

The child’s age has not been released, but authorities confirm the child was not injured.

The daycare issued a statement to parents apologizing for the incident and taking full responsibility for the breach in safety protocols. SoulShine says it is conducting an internal investigation to determine how the situation occurred and to prevent it from happening again.

Both the Decatur Police Department and SoulShine Pre-School are continuing their investigations into the matter

WSB’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story