Child kidnapped by mom at metro Atlanta elementary school, deputies say

COVINGTON, Ga. — A 9-year-old was kidnapped from school, according to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Tuesday, just after 2 p.m., Newton County was notified about a possible kidnapping and custody interference.

Officials say Keshawn Royal James, 9, was picked up at South Salem Elementary School at 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office said James’ biological mother, Mya Mechelle Favors, 24, picked him up from the school without authority.

Favors lost all parental rights, according to Newton authorities.

James was last seen wearing a red bow tie, red suspenders, blue jeans and black glasses. He is described as four feet and nine inches tall, weighing 90 pounds.

Deputies said Favors is in a 2008 GMC Yukon with a Georgia tag RJX1653.

If you know of Favors’ whereabouts or have any information regarding the case call 911 or Inv. Broce at 678-625-1418 or via email.