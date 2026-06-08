Child calls 911 after parents found dead in apparent murder-suicide

JOHNS CREEK, GA — Johns Creek police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that left a husband and wife dead inside their home.

Officers were called to a residence in the 5300 block of North Hillbrooke Trace after receiving a 911 call from one of the couple’s three children who was inside the home.

“We got a call from inside a residence from one of the three juveniles that were inside, and the officers responded to what they believe to be a domestic dispute,” said Major Todd Hood with Johns Creek Police.

When officers arrived, the three children were outside the home. Inside, officers found 43-year-old Martha Holladay and 52-year-old Richard Holladay dead from gunshot wounds.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates Martha Holladay died from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigators say Richard Holladay died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The couple’s three children, all boys ages 17, 13 and 12, were not physically injured.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated. The investigation remains ongoing.