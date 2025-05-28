Local

Child among two killed in Memorial Day crash at Dacula intersection

By WSB Radio News Staff
(katifcam/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
DACULA, GA — A 6-year-old child and a 66-year-old adult were killed in a crash Monday evening at a Dacula intersection that neighbors say has long been a danger zone.

The fatal collision happened at the intersection of Old Fountain Road and Old Peachtree Road, an area residents describe as a hotspot for accidents. The victims have not yet been publicly identified.

Jackie Alvarez, who lives nearby, said crashes at that intersection are a common sight, especially around holidays. “For almost every holiday, we’ve been seeing a car crash at that intersection,” she said.

Alvarez and her family witnessed the aftermath of the crash, describing the scene as chaotic. “We just saw a big crash and saw all the people out there, a lot of police cars and ambulances.”

Gwinnett County officials recently added a dedicated left-turn signal at the intersection in an effort to reduce collisions, but residents say speeding drivers continue to pose a serious risk. “It’s all the time, especially when you’re turning,” Alvarez added.

The cause of the Memorial Day crash remains under investigation.

WSB’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

