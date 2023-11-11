Chick-fil-A pledges $500,000 to Atlanta HBCU to help grow diverse leaders

ATLANTA — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is giving $500,000 to Morris Brown College to help promote a new generation of diverse leaders.

In 2021, the fast food chain started a partnership with the Atlanta HBCU with a gift of $500,000 and is now matching that donation.

They say the donation will allow students to participate in a leadership development program in the hospitality and organizational leadership industry.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Chick-fil-A, a tenured leader in the restaurant industry. I look forward to Morris Brown being a direct pipeline of diverse leaders within the career fields of hospitality and organizational leadership for organizations like Chick-fil-A. My goal is for Morris Brown to become one of the top institutions in the country for Black and Brown people to learn how to own, operate, lead, and manage restaurants and hotels,” Dr. Kevin James, President of Morris Brown College, said.

With the 2021 pledge, Chick-fil-A started the two-year leadership program and helped build a hotel on the school’s campus.

“Chick-fil-A is proud to continue our partnership with Morris Brown College,” Carol Waddy, Director of Community Affairs, Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-fil-A, Inc. said. “Our goal is to give students access to opportunities and tools that will help them advance their skills, network, and prepare for success in their college journey, business, and life.”