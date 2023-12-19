Chick-fil-A open on Sundays? One state is looking at a bill to try and make that happen

ALBANY, N.Y. — Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is known for its chicken sandwiches, courteous customer service, and of course, being closed on Sundays.

However, lawmakers in one state want to change that last policy.

A New York lawmaker just introduced a bill that would require companies that provide food at transportation facilities and rest areas along Interstate 90, also known as the New York State Thruway, to remain open seven days a week.

The bill particularly calls out Chick-fil-A locations at the toll areas that aren’t open on Sundays like the other restaurants.

“While there is nothing objectionable about a fast food restaurant closing on a particular day of the week, service areas dedicated to travelers is an inappropriate location for such a restaurant,” the bill states. “Publicly owned service areas should use their space to maximally benefit the public. Allowing for retail space to go unused one-seventh of the week or more is a disservice and unnecessary inconvenience to travelers who rely on these service areas.”

Speaking with our affiliate News10, Assemblyman Tony Simone, one of the bill’s sponsors, said that it is not in the best interest of the public “to find one of the restaurants closed on the thruway.”

The news station reached out to the New York State Thruway Broad which manages the toll roads and rest stops. Thruway officials said that the 27 service areas were part of a $450 million project and that Chick-fil-A signed a 33-year contract.

Chick-fil-A restaurants have remained closed on Sundays since Truett Cathy opened the first location in Hapeville, Georgia in 1946.

“Having worked seven days a week in restaurants open 24 hours, Truett saw the importance of closing on Sundays, so that he and his employees could set aside one day to rest or worship if they choose, a practice we uphold today,” Chick-fil-A’s website says.

©2023 Cox Media Group