Chick-fil-A to open new, two-story restaurant concept in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A announced Thursday they are testing two new restaurant concepts, one of which will be located in metro Atlanta.

The company, which is based in Atlanta, announced that they will be opening a new elevated drive-thru concept in 2024 that will be “designed for greater ease and efficient service, while still providing the friendly and warm hospitality our guests have come to know and love.”

Guests at the restaurant can either order their food from a team member or use a dedicated mobile lean for orders placed ahead on the Chick-fil-A app.

The kitchen will be built above the drive-thru lanes and meals will be “expedited to the Team Member who delivers the order directly to the customer in a space protected by the upper level.

The other concept, a walk-up restaurant, will open in New York City and is “designed to fit seamlessly in urban areas with heavy foot traffic.”

Guests can order items ahead of time in the app.

“These new digital formats make the customer and Team Member experience more seamless, and therefore more memorable, and give back precious time to connect with each other,” said Khalilah Cooper, executive director, of restaurant design.

The chain has not announced where the new Atlanta location will be.

©2023 Cox Media Group