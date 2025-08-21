Local

Cherokee man convicted of multiple violent crimes at Woodstock hotel

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA — Violence at a metro hotel could get a man years in prison.

It happened at a Woodstock hotel where a guest saw a man severely beating a woman.

The witness helped get the woman away from 33-year-old Girbauderek Nichols and called police.

Nichols pulled a knife and threatened the good Samaritan.

After police arrived, he threatened to kill a police officer, as well.

The woman suffered severe facial injuries.

A Cherokee County jury took just two hours to convict Nichols of a host of violent crimes, including kidnapping, aggravated assault and terroristic threatening.

