Cherokee County sonographer charged with sexually assaulting patient

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man who worked at Wellstar Cardiatric Diagnostics on Stone Bridge Parkway in Woodstock is charged with sexually assaulting a patient.

Jay Baker, with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s office, told 95.5 WSB that the victim says 39-year-old Bhavin Patel assaulted her during an examination.

During the course of their investigation, detectives discovered evidence to support the victim’s claims.

Authorities say Patel has been a Canton resident since July 31.

On Tuesday, Patel turned himself in to the Cherokee Adult Detention Center.

He has since been released on a $5,700 bond.

